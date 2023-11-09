Reese Witherspoon responds to rumours that she’s dating Kevin Costner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon has candidly addressed speculation that she’s dating Kevin Costner.

On 9 November, a representative for the 47-year-old actress shut down recent rumours that she’s in a relationship with Costner. “This story is completely fabricated and not true,” her representative told Page Six. The Independent has contacted representatives for Witherspoon and Costner for comment.

The speculation first began on 9 November, when a podcast site posted a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the two actors. After claiming that they were rumoured to be dating, the poll asked social media users if they “loved the new couple” or not.

The dating rumours also came shortly after the two celebrities finalised their respective divorces. In March 2023, Witherspoon and her now-ex, Jim Toth, who had been married for 11 years, issued a statement announcing their split.

“We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in the announcement shared on Instagram. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

In July, the Legally Blonde star also broke her silence on her divorce, explaining that she was grateful that she could share the news of the breakup herself.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

In August, Witherspoon and Toth officially reached a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, the former couple signed a marital dissolution agreement and agreed to a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Costner and his now-ex wife, Christine Baumgartner, divorced in May, with court documents reportedly showing that she promised to move out of their shared home in Carpinteria, California, if he agreed to pay a higher sum of money in monthly child support. During their 18 years of marriage, they welcomed three children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

At the time, Baumgartner reportedly asked a judge to force Costner to pay $248,000 per month to support their children, arguing that the figure is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”. She also requested he pay 100 per cent of their private school tuition fees, as well as cover extracurricular activities and healthcare expenses.

In September, the former couple revealed that they reached a settlement in their divorce. “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the Yellowstone star’s publicist said in a statement.

As the agreement came amid the pair’s divorce battle, it also meant that they were no longer going to a trial that had been scheduled for December in a Santa Barbara County, California court.