Reese Witherspoon has reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Jim Toth, four months after announcing their divorce.

On Wednesday 2 August, a final divorce decree was submitted in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee. According to TMZ, the former couple signed a marital dissolution agreement and agreed to a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

In March, the Oscar winner announced she and her talent agent husband were separating after 11 years of marriage. One week later, Witherspoon officially filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.

In court documents obtained by People, the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. The Hello Sunshine founder was recently named by Forbes as the wealthiest self-made female actor in the world, with a staggering net worth of $440m (£351.3m).

Just days before their 12th wedding anniversary, Witherspoon took to Instagram to announce the divorce. “We have some personal news to share,” she shared in the since-deleted joint statement. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they continued. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The former couple signed the statement: “Reese and Jim.”

Following the divorce announcement, a source told People that it was an “amicable decision” and they remain “the best of friends”. Witherspoon and Toth are “so committed to co-parenting together” and are “invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” the source added.

The Legally Blonde star broke her silence on her divorce from Toth in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published in July, in which she explained how grateful she was to be able to share the news of the breakup herself, because it felt more “authentic”.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” Witherspoon said.

Despite assumptions that have been made about her relationship, Witherspoon said she still plans to be as “honest” about her feelings as possible. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she shared, adding: “It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

Witherspoon and Toth began dating in 2010, and the talent agent proposed to the Big Little Lies star in December that year. The two were married just three months later during a private ceremony at Witherspoon’s ranch in Ojai, California. In September 2012, they welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth.

In addition to their son, Witherspoon shares daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Witherspoon for comment.