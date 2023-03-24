Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth divorce after 11 years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have announced they are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.

On Friday 24 March, the former couple shared in a joint statement that they’ve made the “difficult decision” to separate just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. The pair, who share 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth, said their “biggest priority” will be their child as they “navigate this next chapter”.

“We have some personal news to share,” Witherspoon began the announcement, which was shared to Instagram. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they continued. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The former couple signed the statement: “Reese and Jim”

Following the divorce announcement, a source told People that it was an “amicable decision” and they remain “the best of friends”. Witherspoon and Toth are “so committed to co-parenting together” and are “invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Reese Witherspoon and talent agent Jim Toth were married for more than decade before announcing their decision to divorce. The pair first met at a house party in 2010, where Toth saved Witherspoon from his drunk friend.

“It happened out of the blue,” the Oscar winner told Elle in 2012. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’”

“Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone,’” she recalled. “Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

Ten months after confirming their romance, Toth popped the question to Witherspoon in December 2010. The two tied the knot just three months later during a private ceremony at Witherspoon’s ranch in Ojai, California. In September 2012, they welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth. In addition to their son, the Legally Blonde star shares daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon previously spoke about her then-husband’s parenting skills in 2016, shortly after their fifth wedding anniversary. “He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organiser, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she told People at the time. “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

Last July, Witherspoon celebrated Toth’s 52nd birthday by sharing photos of the couple and their son to Instagram. “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT!” she captioned the slideshow, which included a smiling selfie of the former couple. “Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!”

She marked their 11th wedding anniversary last year with another sweet Instagram tribute to her then-husband. The Big Little Lies star wrote: “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you.”

The Independent has reached out for comment.