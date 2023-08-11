Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner is “officially a Swiftie” after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles this week.

The Yellowstone star, 68, went to watch the pop superstar with his 13-year-old daughter Grace Avery on Monday (7 August).

He shared two clips and a photograph of Swift performing in front of a sold-out crowd at the SoFi Stadium on his Instagram page on Thursday (10 August).

In the caption, Costner wrote: “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the Taylor Swift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

“I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

The actor’s attendance at the concert comes amid his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The handbag designer filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May. Since then, proceedings have been difficult as the pair came to disagreements over how much Costner should pay in monthly child support.

Costner also disputed Baumgartner’s reported refusal to leave the beachfront house they shared together in Carpenteria, California.

Baumgartner reportedly promised to move out of the house on 31 August if a judge ordered Costner to pay US$248k in monthly child support. According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, a judge has since ordered Costner to pay US$129k, double what he originally offered to pay her.

She has since moved out of the house she and Costner shared, into a rental home in the same area after a judge ordered her to move out by 31 July. According to reports, her rent costs US$35k a month.

However, a source told People that this is a “temporary solution” for Baumgartner, adding: “She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.”

Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004 and share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace. He was previously married to Cindy Silva in 1994 for 16 years, and they also share three children.

The actor also has a son with Bridget Rooney, who was born in 1996.