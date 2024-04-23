Kevin Hart admits his real height after years of speculation

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Hart has confirmed his exact measurements after years of making jokes about his height.

On 21 April, 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper finally got the 44-year-old actor to settle the longstanding debate during an interview for the weekly special. Cooper pointed out how GQ, LA Times, and other media outlets have described his height differently. GQ said he was 5’5”, while the LA Times published 5’4”.

“GQ finally got it right,” the Lift star told Cooper. “Five-foot-five. Like, with a shoe on, like with a sneaker.”

“Now if I put a boot on, I can get to 5’5” and a half,” he added with a smirk.

Hart has never been afraid to put himself in the hot seat during his comedy sets. In a clip added to the 60 Minutes episode, the Jumanji lead is seen quipping on stage about how tall he is. To him, being able to laugh at yourself over insecurities or fears is a healthy way to accept them.

Hart explained: “It’s talking about the things that you aren’t afraid to laugh at about yourself.

“I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke, you’re laughing at the experience,” he continued. “I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable and more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say.”

Later in the interview, Hart opened up about his comic journey. According to the Hollywood favourite, his mom gave him one year “to figure it out” when he was trying to jumpstart his career. He moved into his own apartment and struggled making money.

“My mom kept asking me: ‘Did you read your Bible?’” he admitted. “And I was like: ‘No. Mom, this isn’t the time for me to be reading my Bible like I’m going through it.’”

One day, Hart gave in. The on-screen regular decided to pick up his Bible and read it to tell her he had. To his surprise, several checks fell from the pages.

He admitted: “The rest of the year’s rent checks were in the Bible.”

Hart credited his success to the “hardships” he went through growing up where he did – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I would not change anything,” he noted of his upbringing. “Every piece of good. Every piece of bad. You feel like things are supposed to happen, and it’s supposed to be perfect, but it’s not supposed to be.”