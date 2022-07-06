Khloe Kardashian is facing criticism over a resurfaced photo, allegedly taken on a past Halloween, in which she appeared to be dressed as a “pimp” while posing with four Black women on leashes.

The old photo of the 38-year-old reality star was recently shared in the Reddit subreddit KUWTKsnark, which is dedicated to Kardashian-Jenner family news and drama.

In the post, one Reddit user wrote: ‘Let’s never forget *this* happened,” along with the photo of the four Black women wearing white corsets and underwear. In the photo, the women also wore blue collars, with silver chain leashes attached. around their necks.

The women in the picture included actor Megan Good, her sister, La’Myia Good, and two of Kardashian’s close friends, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kardashian could be seen posing in the middle of the four women, wearing a matching set of blue pants and a blazer, which she paired with a white tank top. She also wore a hat and gold necklaces, one of which featured the dollar sign, while holding the leashes that were attached to the women next to her.

As of 5 July, the post has more than 898 upvotes, with Reddit users in the comments criticising the Good American founder and questioning what exactly her costume was supposed to be.

“Can someone fill me in on this mess? Khloe, dressed...as a pimp?” one user asked.

“This picture comes up so often and I’m shook every single time. The fact that EVERYONE thought this was a good idea is wild,” another wrote.

A third person added: “This is actually one of the worst things I’ve ever seen a celebrity do.”

Some Reddit users claimed that, no matter how many times they’ve seen the photo, there isn’t a proper “justification” as to why Kardashian chose the controversial Halloween costume.

However, other people explained why they thought that the image shouldn’t keep resurfacing and that fans should move on from the situation.

In 2019, Good addressed the controversial image in an Instagram comment, where she acknowledged that the costume was a “mistake”.

“That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb,” she wrote, shared via Twitter. “And clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh. Welp, mistakes were made.”

In January, a clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where the reality star allegedly used a racial slur, also resurfaced. At the start of the video, which was shared via Twitter, Kardashian addressed how her child, True, and former boyfriends, including her daughter’s father, Tristian Thompson, are black.

“Hashtag fact, my baby is Black,” she said. “Hashtag I only like Black c***. That’s what I would say.”

During the conversation with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, Kardashian allegedly went on to use the N-word.

On Twitter, one viewer, Stephanie Sidley, revealed that she had created a petition to cancel The Kardashians, which aired in April, in response to the clip.

“Dear @hulu,” she wrote. “If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate.”

In the description of the petition, Sidley claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family “have continued to perpetuate racism and bullying of young girls” during their 20 years on KUWTK. She also shared instances where the family appeared to behave in what she described as a racist manner, such as the viral image of Kardashian’s Halloween costume.

“This family needs to be taken off the air before more young girls hurt themselves or even worse,” the petition’s description reads. “How many people have to contemplate suicide for this family to be stopped? If Hulu continues to give them a platform, we must boycott and cancel service.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.