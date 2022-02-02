It wouldn’t be a Kardashian social media post if there weren’t fans having something to say about their appearance in the comments.

Last Thursday, Khloe Kardashian posted several shots posing in a car on Instagram, with the caption, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” The social media post comes days after Tristan Thompson was spotted hanging out with a female companion in a TikTok video . Earlier this year, the 30-year-old NBA player confirmed that a paternity test revealed he fathered a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

The internet had a lot to say about Kardashian’s post, specifically how her hands appeared pale compared to the rest of her face. “Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles in my sleep,” one person tweeted. “The color difference between her face and her hands ... I’m crying,” said another Twitter user.

Kardashian paid the trolls no mind and posted another pic on Instagram, this time modeling a pair of jeans from her brand Good American. However, in this image Khloe’s hands appeared to be tucked away behind her face, and many commenters believed that she was hiding them on purpose. “She really hid her hands,” commented one user. “Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” said another.

This is not the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hands have been a topic of conversation. On January 14, she shared a reel of photographs of herself posing in an ecru bodycon dress and knee-high boots. Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian’s hand appears much larger in the first photograph compared to the other shots.

In a rare move, Kardashian responded to the hate in the comment section. “Lol never. My hands are beautiful baby,” she posted. The comment racked up thousands of likes with fans offering their support to Khloe. “All of you is beautiful sweetie,” one user said. “Every single bit!!”