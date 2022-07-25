Jump to content
<p>In attendance were Kim and Khloé’s daughters, Chicago and True, both 4, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, 10, and Robert Kardashian’sdaughter, Dream, 5</p>

In attendance were Kim and Khloé's daughters, Chicago and True, both 4, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, 10, and Robert Kardashian'sdaughter, Dream, 5

(Instagram / @nataliehalcro)

Khloé and Kim Kardashian cheer on North West at basketball game

Khloé, 38, is expecting another child with Tristan Thompson via a surrogate

Emily Atkinson
Monday 25 July 2022 14:46
Comments

Khloé Kardashian was spotted alongside her sister Kim cheering on North West at a basketball game on Friday (22 July).

In an image shared to the Instagram story of friend, Natalie Halcro, the reality star sisters could be seen pouting and making peace signs, while cheering on Kim’s nine-year-old daughter.

“Go North!” Halco captioned the snap.

Kim and Khloé were joined by their respective daughters, Chicago West and True Thomspson, both four, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, and Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, five

Khloé, 38, is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson via a surrogate.

The reality TV star and the NBA basketball player have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity.

Their new baby was conceived in November, a spokesperson for the pair said, adding that Khloé is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” they added.

Khloé, who recently celebrated her birthday with Kim, Rob and a number of their children in Turks & Caicos, split from the NBA player after it was revealed he had fathered a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols while they were still together.

Khloé and Tristan’s new baby was, however, conceived before the Kardashian sister knew that Tristan was father to a son with another woman.

But while Tristan continues to be spotted partying all over Europe, Khloé does not appear to be fazed.

She wrote in a recent Instagram post: “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls.”

