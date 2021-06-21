Khloe Kardashian says she has had a nose job and injections

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about cosmetic procedures to her face, saying that she has had a nose job, botox, and injections, during the second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion.

The 36-year-old founder of Good American told host Andy Cohen that comments about the way she looks annoys her.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” she said.

“But I’ve had one nose job — Dr Raj Kinodia— and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” she said.

The reality TV star continued by stating that Cohen was the first person “in an interview” who actually asked her a question about the treatments she may have had done.

“No one’s ever asked me,” she said. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

✕ Keeping Up with the Kardashians reveals tense trailer for reunion special

Earlier this month, the reality TV star responded to a Twitter user after they said that she “looks like an alien”.

The model and her three-year-old daughter, True Thompson, featured in a new television advertisement promoting Nurtec, a migraine medication.

On 6 June, a Twitter user commented on the advert saying: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?”

“What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?” they wrote.

Kardashian responded: “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/Mute me.”

She also defended herself against speculative comments about why she was chosen to take part in the advert, telling her followers that she has suffered from migraines since a young age.

✕ Khloe Kardashian embraces her body, and talks about body image struggles

The American socialite had previously denied having done any cosmetic procedures on her face.

During a 2016 episode of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians when asked by her sister, Kim, whether she has had filler, she insisted: “No, I haven’t!”

Later that year she admitted to having tried facial filler during an episode of her chat show, Kocktails with Khloe.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “I don’t know if it’s Botox or filler – I did one. My whole face went numb and I had to dissolve everything. It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there.”