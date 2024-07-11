Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Khloe Kardashian has confessed that she would have tried Ozempic if it was available before her weight loss journey.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on July 11, Kardashian spoke candidly about her workout regime while unveiling her partnership with activewear brand Fabletics. Along with speaking at a Fabletics event, she also revealed, in a confessional interview, that if she had the opportunity in the past, she would have tried Ozempic, a medication to treat type 2 diabetes that’s now often used for weight loss.

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it because I tried any other thing,” she explained. “I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change.”

Despite confessing that she would have previously used Ozempic if she could, she clarified what the goal of her Fabletics collaboration was.

“So, I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on the scale,” Kardashian continued. “I just think people should be active. I don’t really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

During the Fabletics event, the Good American founder also told the crowd what her usual workout routine is.

“I do circuit training with cardio intervals. I’m always spiking my heart rate up and down. For a shoot like that where I know I am going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder,” she said, referring to her photoshoot with Fabletics. “And then I always celebrate with a full large pizza, because that’s just the way it goes.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has continued to speak openly about her health and fitness regime, while also addressing comments made about her body. In 2023, she denied claims that she got plastic surgery in the comments of her Instagram post, which featured photos from her cover shoot with Sorbet Magazine

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” she responded to a deleted comment. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

She then denied claims that she used Ozempic to lose weight, before reminding her followers of her rigorous workout routine. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” she added. “I guess new year still means mean people.”

Back in 2020, Kardashian also described how she lost 40 pounds with her intense fitness routine, which included spin classes and workout drills in the gym.

“I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand,” she told People at the time. “I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It’s a healthy addiction. It’s like buying your sanity!”