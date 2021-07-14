Khloe Kardashian is facing criticism from fans after uploading a promotional photo for her new swimsuit line that appears to have been Photoshopped.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself posing in a pink bikini to Instagram, where she wrote: “Teasing you until Thursday.”

The appearance of Kardashian’s feet in the photo has led many of her followers to accuse her of editing, however, as the 37-year-old’s toes appear to have been smoothed and elongated, with some suggesting the result is what appears to be a sixth toe.

“Did you lose your pinky toe? Or did you use more filters? Come on girl,” one person commented.

Another said: “Dude the distortion on the feet shows you edit your pics.”

“Umm the legs and feet are way too long,” someone else added, while another fan wrote: “Great pic! But let’s talk about body proportions.”

However, while the campaign photo may have been edited, others pointed out that the appearance of what looks like a sixth toe may not be a Photoshop fail, but rather just the way Kardashian’s feet are formed, as her sister Kim Kardashian previously addressed similar confusion over whether she has a “sixth toe” on social media.

Last year, the Skims founder confirmed that she only has five toes on each foot, despite photos that appear to show otherwise, on her Instagram stories, where she said: “Ok, so everyone thinks that I have six toes and it’s really wild” while counting her toes herself.

Although the Good American founder has not addressed backlash over the photo’s editing, this is not the first time she has faced criticism for promoting unrealistic body ideals, as she previously spoke out after having an unedited photo of herself removed from the internet.

Kim has also recently faced Photoshop fail accusations, with the KKW Beauty mogul’s shapewear brand deleting a video of the reality star after it appeared to include an instance where her finger and waist became morphed.