Khloe Kardashian says she’s taking step back from social media because it makes her ‘super anxious’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that social media makes her feel “super anxious” and that she feels like no matter what she posts it is “over-analysed”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spoke candidly about her difficult relationship with social media on Friday, after first sharing photos of her naturally curly hair and revealing that she felt “cute”.

“I’ve been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years. I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since [I was] a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kinda like my curls,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself with curly hair when she was younger and a recent photo of her natural curls.

In another tweet, the Good American founder shared two more photos of herself wearing her hair naturally curly, adding that she felt “cute”.

The photos prompted praise and support from Kardashian’s followers, with one woman expressing her hope that the reality star was taking in all the “positive feedback”.

“I know Khloe probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there’s been so much positive feedback and I hope she’s taking it all in!” the fan tweeted. “Let the good outweigh the bad always.”

The tweet prompted a response from Kardashian, who revealed that she has recently been taking “a step back from social media” because of the frequent negativity.

“I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so over analysed,” Kardashian replied.

“Sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me.

“Which is OK but some people do it in a cruel way.”

Kardashian then explained that, in real life with her loved ones, she feels “uplifted, respected and confident,” before revealing that social media often makes her feel anxious and causes her to “overthink everything”.

The mother-of-one concluded the post acknowledging that there is “nothing wrong with taking a step back sometimes” before expressing her gratitude for all her fans and their support.

This is not the first time Kardashian has spoken candidly about the pressures she feels being in the public eye, as she previously defended her decision to have an unedited photo of herself removed from social media because it contributed to her body image struggles.

In April, Kardashian addressed the choice to have the unauthorised image removed on her Instagram, where she revealed that the “pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear”.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working too hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are,” she wrote.

In the post, Kardashian also acknowledged that “for over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfections has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world” and that she has been conditioned to feel that she is “not beautiful enough just being me”.

Kardashian, who also said she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” concluded the post explaining that it is her choice to share what she wants on social media, and that “it’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore”.