There’s no better excuse to wear a red carpet gown than at a Kardashian-Jenner event, even if it’s a birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s son, Tatum.

The Good American founder, 40, hosted a dinosaur-themed celebration for her youngest child in honor of his second birthday. On July 28, Khloe gave fans a glimpse at the elaborate festivities, which took place at her Los Angeles home, in videos shared to her Instagram Stories.

At one point, her older sister Kim Kardashian showed up wearing a floor-length, shimmering gold gown. The ensemble featured a criss-cross neckline with straps, attached to a circular pendant at the center of her collarbone. The Skims designer paired the lavish gown with a matching gold purse.

In her Instagram Story, Khloe poked fun at her sister for wearing the high-fashion look to Tatum’s casual backyard birthday party. “Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!” she said over the clip, as she filmed Kim in her party attire.

The billionaire businesswoman – who posed with her six-year-old daughter, Chicago West – interjected by telling Khloe that she’s “moving” and claimed she had called to ask whether she should wear something “fancy” or “workout clothes”.

“No, you are the party,” Khloe maintained. “I love this!”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian wears gold, floor-length gown to Khloe’s birthday party for two-year-old son, Tatum ( Instagram / Khloe Kardashian )

Meanwhile, the mother of two wore a white, lace mini-dress with a corset-style bodice and matching white Nike sneakers. Khloe styled her hair down, as she accessorized with silver jewelry and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

For the dinosaur-themed festivities, Khloe decorated the entrance of her home with blue and green balloons, a life-size model of a dinosaur, and a massive sign in front of the door that read: “Tatum Two-A-Saurus”. Her son’s birthday cake was also decked out for the dinosaur theme, including green edible leaves and miniature dinosaurs, along with the words: “Happy 2nd Birthday Tatum!”

As for her backyard, Khloe transformed her pool into a jungle-esque paradise with balloons designed as dinosaur eggs. There were also many activities for children attending the party, such as a slime-making station and customizable bags from Stoney Clover Lane.

open image in gallery Khloe Kardashian hosts dinosaur-themed birthday party for her son Tatum ( Instagram / Khloe Kardashian )

Khloe welcomed her son via surrogate in July 2022. In addition to Tatum, she shares six-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who were in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, officially split in December 2021 after court documents revealed that Thompson had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Despite their rollercoaster relationship, the NBA star recently suggested that he and Khloe should live together with their children. In the season five premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired last May, the 33-year-old basketball player playfully suggested the idea of bringing his and his ex’s living situations together. “I mean, we can just combine both houses and just live, one big, happy family,” he said, to which Khloe shook her head and responded: “No.”

He made another quip about keeping their Los Angeles homes together, adding: “Just make a big trail, like a big tunnel. Like, an overpass from here to your house.”

However, Khloe made it clear in her confessional that she had no plans to be in a relationship with him again. “Like come on? You know where I stand,” she explained. “Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope.”