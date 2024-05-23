Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tristan Thompson suggested to ex Khloe Kardashian that they should live together with their children, two years after his paternity scandal was revealed.

During the season five premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on 23 May, Thompson and Kardashian spoke candidly about their living situation, as the athlete briefly moved in with his ex after his house collapsed. The former couple – who share a five-year-old daughter, True – officially split in December 2021, after court documents revealed that Thompson had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Although Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate in August 2022, the Good American founder previously said they were already in the process of having another baby before her ex’s scandal was revealed.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson was preparing for his move from Los Angeles to Cleveland, as he’d signed an NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the conversation, Thompson described how difficult it will be for him to be away from his family, including his 17-year-old brother Amari, who has special needs and suffers from epilepsy.

Kardashian shared her candid thoughts about her last few years with her ex, including when he moved into her home at one point. However, he did eventually move out, before moving into his own home in Los Angeles.

“All of these changes, it was just so overwhelming for me,” she explained during a confessional interview. “Now that he’s going to Cleveland, I can imagine I’ll just feel a relief. I don’t care who it is, I need space.”

As their conversation continued in True’s room of Thompson’s house, he then playfully suggested the idea of bringing his and his ex’s spaces together.

“I mean, we can just combine both houses and just live, one, big, happy family,” he said, to which Kardashian shook her head and responded: “No.”

He continued to quip about keeping their homes in Los Angeles together. “Just make a big trail, like a big tunnel,” he added. “Like an overpass from here to your house.”

Thompson went on to describe the strong bond he feels he and his ex had. “We were a great dynamic duo,” he added. “You know, like peanut butter and jelly.”

During a confessional interview, Kardashian went on to mock Thompson for making these comments, while making it clear that she had no plans to be in a relationship with him again.

“Like come on? Let’s just. You know where I stand,” she explained. “Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope.”

After Kardashian left Thompson’s house, he proceeded to stand outside the front of the door and wave at her. While she awkwardly waved back, he continued to smile at her and hold up his hands to form the shape of the heart. She then quipped about his behavior, adding: “It’s never going to end.”

Earlier in the episode, she opened up about prioritizing herself following her drama with Thompson over the last few years.

“I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the last decade, have been a very heavy time for my life, and I don’t necessarily get a lot of time to heal,” she said during a confessional interview. “I just wanna be in the moment more. I wanna put my energy into things that make me happy.”

Prior to their split in 2021, Kardashian and the NBA star already had a complicated history, as he was first unfaithful in 2018, while she was pregnant with True. However, she’s since made it clear that despite his behavior when they were together, she wants to stay on good terms with him for the sake of their family.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” she said during an interview with tmrw in January. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like: ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day.”

She acknowledged that she’s had to “learn to take control of [her] feelings” towards Thompson, as they continue to raise their children together. She also noted that as she’s being amicable with her ex, she’s “protecting their [children’s] innocence”, especially in light of Thompson’s cheating scandals.

“I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?” she added.