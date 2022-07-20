Khloe Kardashian reacts to video of Tristan Thompson with another woman

Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a fan account’s post about Tristan Thompson being spotted with another woman in Greece.

Earlier this week, Thompson was photographed holding hands with a woman in Mykonos, after it was reported that the NBA player was expecting a second baby with Kardashian via surrogate.

On Tuesday, fan account Kardashian Social shared the video of Tristan and the unidentified brunette (first obtained by TMZ) with a caption addressed “to everyone that’s freaking out” about it.

“Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s representative, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due,” the caption said.

The Good American founder has since “liked” the post, appearing to agree with the caption.

A representative for Kardashian previously confirmed the news that she and Thompson would become parents for a second time in a statement to Sky News.

The former couple, who have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelities, share a four-year-old daughter named True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said, adding, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

However, a source close to Kardashian confirmed to E! News that she and Thompson have “not spoken outside of co-parenting matters since December” when it emerged the latter had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with the reality TV star.

The source added that the new baby was conceived before Kardashian found out that Thompson was having a child with Nichols.

Thompson admitted to spending the night with Nichols in Houston on his 30th birthday on 13 March 2021, the day after Kardashian threw an extravagant birthday party for him in California.

The duo are reportedly expecting a baby boy via surrogate and, according to multiple US news reports, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.