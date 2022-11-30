Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian sent Vanessa Bryant a sweet holiday gift that paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The late basketball player’s wife took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that Kardashian had sent her a gingerbread house for Christmas. The gift featured a tribute to Kobe and daughter Gianna, both of whom died in a plane crash in 2020. Along with Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had three children, Natalia, 19, Bianka, five, and Capri, three.

As seen in Vanessa’s Instagram post, the roof of the house included “Kobe” and “Gianna” written on it. The two names also appeared to have a white heart and angel wings placed over them.

The other side of the roof had the name “Vanessa” written on it, along with the names of the former model’s children, “Natalia,” “Capri,” and “Bianka”. The front of the house also reads, “Merry Christmas” and “The Bryant Family”.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa expressed her gratitude for the Good American founder, writing: “@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo.”

Kobe and Gianna were killed on 26 January 2020 with seven other victims in a helicopter crash while flying from Orange County to a basketball tournament.

Kardashian previously sent Vanessa a gingerbread house with Kobe and Gianna’s names on it back in December 2020.

“Khloé, thank you so much, it’s beautiful,” she wrote at the time, along with a video of the treat via US Weekly. “I love it.”

After the basketball legend and his daughter passed away, Kardashian also went to Twitter to encourage her followers to live their life to the fullest.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” she tweeted in January 2020. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”

She added: “May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who’s hurting with his healing hands! My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”

Over the last few years, Vanessa has shared touching tributes to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. When Kobe was inducted posthumously to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021, Vanessa gave an acceptance speech on his behalf and expressed her gratitude for him.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be,” she said. “Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work.”