Khloe Kardashian sends Vanessa Bryant a holiday gift with sweet tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
The gift featured the names of all of Bryant’s children on it
Related: Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Get Tattoos
Khloe Kardashian sent Vanessa Bryant a sweet holiday gift that paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
The late basketball player’s wife took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that Kardashian had sent her a gingerbread house for Christmas. The gift featured a tribute to Kobe and daughter Gianna, both of whom died in a plane crash in 2020. Along with Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had three children, Natalia, 19, Bianka, five, and Capri, three.
As seen in Vanessa’s Instagram post, the roof of the house included “Kobe” and “Gianna” written on it. The two names also appeared to have a white heart and angel wings placed over them.
The other side of the roof had the name “Vanessa” written on it, along with the names of the former model’s children, “Natalia,” “Capri,” and “Bianka”. The front of the house also reads, “Merry Christmas” and “The Bryant Family”.
In the caption of the post, Vanessa expressed her gratitude for the Good American founder, writing: “@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo.”
Kobe and Gianna were killed on 26 January 2020 with seven other victims in a helicopter crash while flying from Orange County to a basketball tournament.
Kardashian previously sent Vanessa a gingerbread house with Kobe and Gianna’s names on it back in December 2020.
“Khloé, thank you so much, it’s beautiful,” she wrote at the time, along with a video of the treat via US Weekly. “I love it.”
After the basketball legend and his daughter passed away, Kardashian also went to Twitter to encourage her followers to live their life to the fullest.
“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” she tweeted in January 2020. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”
She added: “May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who’s hurting with his healing hands! My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”
Over the last few years, Vanessa has shared touching tributes to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. When Kobe was inducted posthumously to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021, Vanessa gave an acceptance speech on his behalf and expressed her gratitude for him.
“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be,” she said. “Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies