Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Khloe Kardashian sends Vanessa Bryant a holiday gift with sweet tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

The gift featured the names of all of Bryant’s children on it

Amber Raiken
New York
Wednesday 30 November 2022 16:11
Comments

Related: Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Get Tattoos

Khloe Kardashian sent Vanessa Bryant a sweet holiday gift that paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The late basketball player’s wife took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that Kardashian had sent her a gingerbread house for Christmas. The gift featured a tribute to Kobe and daughter Gianna, both of whom died in a plane crash in 2020. Along with Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had three children, Natalia, 19, Bianka, five, and Capri, three.

As seen in Vanessa’s Instagram post, the roof of the house included “Kobe” and “Gianna” written on it. The two names also appeared to have a white heart and angel wings placed over them.

The other side of the roof had the name “Vanessa” written on it, along with the names of the former model’s children, “Natalia,” “Capri,” and “Bianka”. The front of the house also reads, “Merry Christmas” and “The Bryant Family”.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa expressed her gratitude for the Good American founder, writing: “@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo.”

Recommended

Kobe and Gianna were killed on 26 January 2020 with seven other victims in a helicopter crash while flying from Orange County to a basketball tournament.

Kardashian previously sent Vanessa a gingerbread house with Kobe and Gianna’s names on it back in December 2020.

“Khloé, thank you so much, it’s beautiful,” she wrote at the time, along with a video of the treat via US Weekly. “I love it.”

After the basketball legend and his daughter passed away, Kardashian also went to Twitter to encourage her followers to live their life to the fullest.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” she tweeted in January 2020. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”

She added: “May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who’s hurting with his healing hands! My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”

Recommended

Over the last few years, Vanessa has shared touching tributes to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. When Kobe was inducted posthumously to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021, Vanessa gave an acceptance speech on his behalf and expressed her gratitude for him.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be,” she said. “Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in