Kick-start your winter health transformation

Looking for ways to improve your health or do a little more self-care? We’ve got you covered. This curated list of products, services and programmes will help get you feeling your best self as you head into the festive period.

Go with your gut to relieve stress

Feeling stressed? Tried everything to relieve it? Gut health may be a factor. Ever needed the toilet urgently when you are stressed or felt ‘butterflies’ in your stomach? The link between the gut and the brain has been the subject of much research over the past few years and has been called the ‘gut-brain axis’.

Research has also shown that women are more likely to suffer from both stress and gut-related issues. Supporting the friendly bacteria in our gut and our hormones are strategies that may help, and ProVen Biotics for Women contains 17.5 billion, research-backed, female-friendly bacteria per capsule, with cranberry extract and vitamin B6 to support women of all ages.

Order now and receive 20% off ProVen Biotics for Women using code STRESS20I.

Discover the perfect gift for skincare enthusiasts

Invity’s Youth Activating Instant Filler is a multi-award-winning beauty editor favourite that delivers instantly smoother, firmer-looking skin. This cosmeceutical-grade serum combines patented hyaluronic acid technology and NAD to achieve powerful filler-like effects.

In just 60 minutes, its flash filler effect lifts, plumps lines, and temporarily tightens skin. It deeply hydrates, enhancing your skin’s natural glow. Each pack includes five innovative applicators for easy, non-invasive use. Vegan and suitable for all skin types, it’s the perfect gift for a youthful glow that extends well beyond the holidays.

Receive 25% off with code INVITYXMAS25.

Understand your abdominal symptoms

Mr Thorn is an expert surgeon and communicator. With over 11 years of consultant experience, he specialises in the investigation and treatment of abdominal symptoms. His dedication to surgery stems from its effectiveness in addressing various abdominal complaints.

Beyond technical skill, Mr Thorn emphasises clear communication to put patients at ease and accurately assess their conditions. He diagnoses and treats bowel tumours and has a keen interest in abdominal wall hernias, gallstone disease, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Trained in London and Yorkshire, he completed fellowships at St Mark’s Hospital and a research degree in colorectal genetics. Mr Thorn actively teaches surgical techniques and remains committed to research and education in the field. Based in Swindon, North Wiltshire, he’s dedicated to providing exceptional patient care.

Book a consultation today.

Revamp Your Fitness Routine with a Dedicated Programme

Looking for a new way to build strength, improve coordination, or stay active? BoxFlex Fit is an innovative fitness programme that utilises boxing equipment to enhance physical health and well-being.

At home, create a dynamic workout environment with RDX Sports punch bags and gloves, allowing for exercises like shadowboxing, which builds stamina and improves coordination. In clubs, BoxFlex Fit classes incorporate partner drills using focus pads and mitts, creating an engaging and social atmosphere.

For personal training, focus on techniques like speed bag work, resistance bands boxing workouts, and core-strengthening workouts. This versatile approach inspires individuals to stay fit and achieve their personal fitness goals.

Receive 10% off with code BoxFlexFit10.

Support treatments for blindness

Ground-breaking clinical trials by Robert MacLaren — professor of ophthalmology at the University of Oxford — have led to the development of new treatments for blindness. These include the world’s first gene therapy trial for age-related macular degeneration and therapies for retinitis pigmentosa — a common cause of genetic blindness in young people.

Professor MacLaren is also a pioneer of the electronic retinal implant: a light-sensing chip at the back of the eye, powered by a tiny computer inserted under the skin behind the ear. He also runs NHS clinics at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he treats patients referred for cataract surgery and retinal problems, including detachments and eye trauma.

Devoted to improving care for those with complex and incurable forms of blindness, he’s also currently seeking philanthropic support to build a new dedicated eye hospital in Oxford.

Find out more about Professor MacLaren’s work.

Discover a new approach to health

Functional medicine is a personalised, patient-centred approach that addresses the root causes of chronic health conditions. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on symptoms, functional medicine views the body as an interconnected system.

It aims to understand and treat underlying issues such as biochemical imbalances, hormonal disruptions, toxic overload, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle habits, including poor diet. This approach is particularly effective for chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, thyroid dysfunction, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, adrenal fatigue, and depression.

By combining nutrition, evidence-based principles, and tailored therapies like bio-identical hormones, functional medicine promotes long-term wellness. This approach complements conventional medicine, with prescriptions as appropriate.

Book a comprehensive consultation today.

Receive dedicated advice from a specialist in healthy ageing

For those seeking a proactive and tailored approach to their health, Dr Arup Sen’s specialist clinic offers a gateway to a healthier, more fulfilling future. Dr Sen is a highly esteemed consultant physician based in London, specialising in healthy ageing and stroke medicine.

With over a decade of experience, Dr Sen is renowned for his holistic and patient-centred approach. His expertise encompasses a broad range of conditions including stroke, transient ischaemic attack (TIA), dementia, hypertension, and syncope.

Dr Sen is committed to enabling adults to embrace vitality and longevity through tailored health consultations. A comprehensive consultation will result in a bespoke care plan designed to enhance overall wellbeing and quality of life.

Book your bespoke check-up today with one of London’s experienced prostate specialists

Regular check-ups are essential for men to monitor prostate health. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with risk increasing with age, and benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH) is a common condition where the prostate enlarges, causing urinary symptoms such as frequent urination and weak flow.

With wide-ranging expertise and experience in BPH and prostate cancer, Mr Nkwam is regarded as a highly-skilled surgeon in his field. Book an appointment today for a bespoke assessment.

Regular check-ups (including PSA tests, prostate examinations, and MRI scans) are crucial for early prostate cancer detection, while treatment options for BPH include medication or surgery, depending on your symptom severity and prostate size.

Break free from addiction and mental health issues

Affect2u provides specialised treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and co-dependency, often rooted in developmental trauma.

Offering both inpatient and outpatient options, Affect2u uses a unique approach combining polyvagal theory and Internal Family Systems (IFS) trauma therapy — blending bottom-up and top-down strategies.

Unlike traditional methods such as CBT, which focus on managing symptoms, Affect2u addresses the underlying causes of addiction and trauma. The centre also involves families and partners in weekly therapy sessions to support holistic healing.

Affect2u treats clients with substance and process addictions, as well as mental health conditions stemming from developmental trauma, not single-event trauma. The centre is private, bilingual (Dutch and English), and maintains a small, intimate environment with a maximum of 14 clients.

