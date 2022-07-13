Jump to content
Woman donates her kidney to boyfriend before discovering he cheated on her

‘Take the kidney back’ wrote one respondent to the now-viral TikTok

Meredith Clark
New York
Wednesday 13 July 2022 21:55
Comments

Woman’s Fitbit caught her cheating boyfriend

A woman revealed that she donated her kidney to her boyfriend, only for him to cheat on her shortly afterward.

Colleen Le went viral on TikTok last month when she posted about the incident in a video that now has more than 11m views. In the clip, Colleen is seen celebrating that her boyfriend gets a second chance at life because she donated her kidney to him, before revealing that he cheated on her after the procedure.

“Excited my boyfriend gets a second chance at life after getting my kidney,” she wrote in the TikTok video. Then, the video cuts to Colleen with her face down on the bed. “Cheats on me”.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, the 30-year-old California resident explained that she had met her now-ex-boyfriend in 2015 and decided to give him her kidney after a few months of dating. At the time, her boyfriend’s kidney was functioning at less than five per cent, so Colleen felt it was urgent that he received her kidney.

“I saw how his day-to-day was and how much he was struggling health-wise so that already convinced me to want to help him the best way I can,” she said.

Seven months after the operation, Colleen’s boyfriend cheated on her while he was away at a bachelor party. She gave her boyfriend a second chance, but the two broke up three months later after an argument. He then blocked Colleen’s number and all of her social media accounts.

“I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with him and loved him so much that I saved his life,” she said. “Just the fact that he cut ties with me so easily and made me feel like I never existed in his life was really hard to get over.”

The internet was shocked by Colleen’s story, and took to the comments section to share their reactions to her TikTok.

“Take the kidney back,” one person said, while someone told her: “Ask for a refund”.

“At least a part of you will always be with him,” another TikToker said.

And one person offered a bit of advice: “Don’t give a man ANYTHING. NEVER.”

