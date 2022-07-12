Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-country

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after she said that she flew cross-country to meet a date, only for them to ditch her when she took a nap in their hotel room.

The woman, who goes by Samantha on the video sharing app, said she booked the flight to meet her date who she knew through a mutual friend.

“I flew across the country to meet a date – when I woke up from a nap he was gone along with all of his stuff”, Samantha wrote in her video.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.