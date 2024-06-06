Kim Kardashian admits she had to lock herself in bathroom to escape her children

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Every parent has wished for peace and quiet at some point and Kim Kardashian is no exception.

In the latest episode of reality show The Kardashians, the Skims founder attempted to juggle her birthday, jury duty, and her businesses on top of being a single mother to her four children with ex-husband, Kanye West, daughters North West, 10, and Chicago West, six, and sons Saint West, eight, and Psalm West, four.

“I am a single mom of four, and it is wild,” she said. “I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday.”

At one point, Kim admitted that she was trying to do a virtual interview when her children started to bang on her door, leading her to locking herself in the bathroom as she described the moment as her “biggest nightmare.”

She later revealed that she tends to struggle with disciplining her children, while her sister Khloe is the one known for being the strict parent.

“I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying: ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” Kim said. “They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like: ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’”

Despite her willingness to give her children everything they want, Kim admitted that parenting can take an emotional toll. “To say that it doesn’t take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has touched on her parenting struggles. When she appeared on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast last year, she was asked how the realities of parenting differed from her expectations before she had children.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” she replied.

“When you’re in it, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding... There’s madness going on. It’s like full madness… cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild,” she said at the time, adding: “It’s the best chaos though.”

She continued: “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?

“Parenting is really f***ing hard. That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you... I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

According to Kim, part of her parenting struggles is co-parenting with her ex-husband. The Skims founder has previously explained during an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast that co-parenting is “f***ing hard.”

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said.

“That’s what I would want for them,” she added. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”