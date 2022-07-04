Kim Kardashian shares sweet photo of North and Chicago sleeping nose-to-nose

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she woke up to her daughters asleep in her bed this weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 3 July, the reality TV star shared a touching photo of North West, nine, and Chicago West, four, sleeping nose-to-nose.

“Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!” Kardashian, 41, captioned the post.

The image shows North wearing grey pyjamas, while Chicago wears pink pyjamas with children’s cartoons on it.

Earlier on the weekend, Kardashian revealed that she was launching a new metallic range for her SKIMS Swim line.

She had previously hinted at the new range on Friday, by posting a bathroom selfie wearing a metallic silver bikini.

On Saturday, she posted a series of images from the new seventies-inspired campaign, which sees her model the new collection.

In the images, Kardashian sports blonde hair which has been given a voluminous blow dry, and she wears bright blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Accompanied by two poodles, Kardashian dons a cut-out, one-piece swimsuit in one of the images, a full-coverage silver metallic bikini top in another, and wears a matching silver sarong in a third image.

The new collection comes after SKIMS was accused of “greenwashing” its packaging last week.

A new investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation said it found “no evidence” to support the eco-friendly claims the shapewear brand’s packaging has.

SKIMS delivers its products to customers in film packaging that reads in bold, black lettering: “I AM NOT PLASTIC.”

“I am compostable made from plants,” the label says. “I will biodegrade in your home compost and in an industrial compost facility.”

Changing Markets Foundation noted that the packaging also lists a number 4 logo. The recycling symbol indicates that the packaging is made from a type 4 plastic, or low-density polyethylene (LDPE).

“While this packaging might decompose in practice, as claimed, it is completely misleading to say that it is not plastic,” the foundation said.

A representative for Kardashian and SKIMS did not provide comment when contacted by The Independent.