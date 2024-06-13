Kim Kardashian disappointed to spend birthday with children: ‘I was tortured’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has been reflecting on her recent birthday and how it was less than ideal.

On the most recent episode of her family’s reality show The Kardashians, she explained that she turned 43 while spending the day with her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West: daughters North West, 10, and Chicago West, six, and sons Saint West, eight, and Psalm West, four.

“I thought my birthday, I’d have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do,” she was telling her mother, Kris Jenner. “I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made. This is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday.”

“I need to sit my kids down and be like this isn’t Mother’s Day. Like this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time on her birthday? Whose birthday is it? I know I was tortured. Just make me breakfast. That’s a great birthday.”

When asked what she would have preferred to do to celebrate her birthday, the Skims founder said it mostly involved her just being alone.

“To lock my door,” she explained in a confessional. “Not get out of my bed and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream and no one cares about my dreams, not my four kids at least.”

Kris later said during her own confessional that her daughter was complaining about a basic aspect of motherhood. “I think that we’ve all, as moms, been through some days where we don’t want to be doing what we’re doing, but we do it for our kids. So, come on, Kim. Suck it up, do a little Color Me Mine,” she said.

Kim continued talking to her mother, expressing her desire to be a stricter parent. “I’m gonna get my s**t together and I’m gonna be a f***ing drill sergeant. Like, Khloe is so tough,” she said about her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

As far as her own parenting style, Kim viewed it as a mix of Khloe and Kourtney’s. “Kourtney’s like: ‘It’s all love, do what you want,’ you know, but then I also get Khloe and I get that order but it’s difficult for me to be a really strict parent,” she explained.

Her mother thought a good start to fixing the problem would be to create more distance between herself and her responsibilities to have more time to herself. “You’re gonna have to create some boundaries for everybody else including me, including your friends, including some business associates,” she told Kim.

“You just need to create a world for yourself where less people have access to you. And everyone else can f*** off.”

“Being a mom, being a working mom, it’s really hard,” Kris added in a confessional. “I know Kim, and I know how she thrives on her workload, but we all still need a little bit of balance.”

This isn’t the first time Kim was candid about her struggles being a working mother. In a previous episode of the reality show, she was trying to do a virtual interview as her children were banging on the door, leading her to locking herself in the bathroom as she described the moment as her “biggest nightmare.”

“I am a single mom of four, and it is wild,” she said. “I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday.”