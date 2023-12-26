Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has hilariously explained why she was missing from her family’s viral Christmas Eve video.

The reality star’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, first took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share the video from Kim’s holiday party. In the footage, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which included Kris Jenner and four of her daughters – Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian –, could be seen lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s hit Christmas song, “Santa Tell Me.”

However, Kim was notably absent from the video, which Kylie addressed in her Instagram caption, writing: “We couldn’t find kimberly.” As fans made quips about the SKIMS founder being left out of the family footage, in the comments of the Instagram post, Kim didn’t hesitate to hit back.

More specifically, she acknowledged that she had a few things going on when that video was taken at her party. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!” she commented. “Haterssss.”

On 24 December 2023, Kim hosted her family’s annual holiday party, which featured some decadent décor, fun festivities, and famous guests. Kim gave her fans an inside look at the extravagant party on her Instagram story, as she took viewers around her home and showcased the winter wonderland in her backyard.

“Let’s go look. I’m going to show a sneak peek. Let’s see what is going on in here,” she said in the video posted on Instagram. As she walked into the home, Kim documented a lightly dusted walkway with frosted greenery creating an arch around the glass double doors.

There was also a pitched party tent with long wooden tables, which were set with an overarching gold and silver colour pattern. The event featured a colossal stack of wood logs that acted as the backdrop for the stage, where Baby Face later performed.

In addition to a life-size gingerbread house with all the names of Kris’s grandchildren, there was a station of Coca-Cola bottles, each of which had red wrapping that read: “Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2023.”

Some of the names on the star-studded guest list included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, David Geffen, Carter Gregory, and Stassie Karanikolaou. During the occasion, Paris and her pal, Kim, were even seen on a quick sleigh ride over piles of fake snow, as they exchanged a few laughs.

Regarding outfits for the occasion, both Kylie and Khloe dazzled in gold gowns, while Kim wore a baby blue bodycon, off-the-shoulder dress adorned with detached fur trims. Kendall also chose a similar look to Kim’s, as the model wore a long-sleeved, black, and had thick white fur trim along the neckline and bottom hem. Kourtney also continued the theme with a big, black fur overcoat and sheer matching tights. Meanwhile, Kris opted for a halter-neck gown with a gold top and a sleek black skirt.