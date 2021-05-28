Kim Kardashian says she had Covid when she took her bar exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was suffering from Covid-19 when she took her failed bar exam as part of her goal of becoming a lawyer.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who praised her for never “making excuses” and “always pushing yourself towards your goal”, the reality TV star wrote: “No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!”

She added that she “couldn’t study or concentrate” and that she suffered the “worst back pain on my life!”.

The KKW Beauty mogul also insisted that she contracted the virus from her son, Saint, not during a controversial birthday trip to a private island in October 2020 that sparked outrage.

In response to a story that suggested the group holiday was the source of her infection, the 40-year-old wrote: “False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip.

“Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

Her testimony was supported by a recent clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which viewers see her on the phone to her doctor confirming that Saint had tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the virus whilst at school.

She adds that her daughter, North, has also been feeling sick and that they’re both due to be tested shortly.

An announcement then follows that Kardashian and her family all tested positive for the virus and that filming on the reality show shut down for 14 days.

The Skims founder first revealed that she was studying for the baby bar in April 2019, when she shared in an Instagram post that she had “registered with the California State Bar to study law”.

In a recent teaser episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we see her mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, telling Kardashian that she needed to score 560 points to pass, but that she’d only managed 474.

“That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” added Jackson.

Despite nearly receiving a passing grade, Kardashian admitted that she felt like a “failure”, before recalling how she’d spent six weeks studying for 10 to 12 hours a day to prepare for the exam.

“It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down and makes you want to give up,” she said, before telling her sisters that the part that upsets her the most about the situation is all the time she spent away from her and Kanye West’s children studying.

On Twitter, Jackson wrote that she and Erin Haney [Kardashian’s other legal mentor] were “so proud of all the hard work you put in studying for this exam.”

She added: “Only 16 per cent of the people in law study passed the First Year Students Exam in June, many of whom had likely taken it before.”