Kim Kardashian reveals her true feelings about her diamond earring meme

Kim Kardashian is diving into the deep end and letting her followers know how she feels about one of her iconic memes.

What is possibly one of, if not the most notable scenes in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is the moment the Skims founder is standing in the ocean, sobbing and panicking because she can’t find her diamond earring. In the season six episode, the family is on vacation in French Polynesia. At the time, Kim was married to NBA player Kris Humphries.

Humphries, 38, proceeded to toss his wife into the water while she was wearing $75,000 diamond earrings. “My earring’s gone,” Kim screamed. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean!”

As Kim sobbed uncontrollably, her tough-love older sister Kourtney Kardashian popped out to remind her that there are people with bigger problems in their lives. “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” Kourtney yelled to her.

While the priceless moment made for good television, the subsequent frenzy that erupted online was something culturally significant in the sense that it’s likely you’ve heard Kardashian’s cries even if you haven’t seen the original footage. However, the 43-year-old entrepreneur isn’t too pleased with the prolonged exposure her remark has received.

Speaking to GQ in a video published on 14 November, the Skkn creator confessed she was sick of all the attention that scene gets. “This gets so old,” she proclaimed. Her mention of the meme was talked about in tandem with a recent comment she’d gotten from a fan who wrote on her Instagram post.

Under a picture of the mom of four wakeboarding, one fan jokingly asked if she had found her diamond earring in the ocean yet. To that, Kim said: “Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean.”

“I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie found the earring,” she continued. “So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found.”

Kardashian then made light of the situation, speaking directly to anyone wanting to go deep diving to find the earring for her still. “It was found in 2010,” she noted. “If anyone’s going to Bora Bora searching for gold and diamonds, [it’s] not there.”

Ten years later, even Kim’s family won’t let her moment of panic fade out of the conversation. About a year ago, Khloe Kardashian decided to honour Kim’s birthday by paying tribute to her fandom. “We are still looking for that damn diamond,” the Good American owner wrote alongside stills of her and Kim in the ocean on her older sister’s birthday trip.