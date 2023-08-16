Fans believe they’ve unearthed proof of Kim Kardashian’s Drake crush in new video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fan speculation is circulating about the nature of Kim Kardashian and Drake’s relationship after a new video showed the reality star attending the singer’s concert.

People are suggesting the Skims founder, who attended Drake’s concert in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on 13 August, has a crush on the “Way 2 Sexy” singer after she was caught “gazing” at him while he walked by her seat. A TikTok user uploaded footage of their fleeting interaction to her page with the caption: “Kardashian’s pulled up to Drake’s concert last night.” Kardashian was accompanied to the show by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny.

In the video, the Skkn creator flashed a wide smile as Drake walked by her, quickly fidgeting with her necklace as he disappeared backstage. The internet was sent into a frenzy, guessing her body language was an indication she had a “crush” on the rapper.

“I think he’s her ‘celebrity crush,’” one fan remarked, while another added: “Nah Kim in love but Drake not taking the bait lol.”

Redditors chimed into the conversation too. “Do you see she [started] touching her necklace [as] her crush pass by. Wtf,” one individual pointed out.

Though fans have convinced themselves of Kardashian’s alleged “crush” on the “God’s Plan” singer, the reality star has been firm in her denial about previous romance rumours between the pair. In 2018, Kardashian was speculated to be cheating on her ex-husband Kanye West, with Drake, an accusation which she admitted this year to have been thought by her former partner.

“He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair - our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly,” Kardashian told her mother Kris Jenner about West during season three of The Kardashians. “The person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

When the reports first circulated, people were quick to suggest signs to back up the claims, such as the Canadian rapper’s use of “Kiki” for a woman’s name in his hit “In My Feelings.”

The lyrics read: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me. Cause I want ya, and I need ya. And I’m down for you always.”

However, in September 2018, Kardashian confirmed the rumours to be false when she commented on an Instagram post and said: “Never happened. End of story.”

After Kardashian’s divorce from the “Donda” artist was final in November of this year, Drake sampled a voice note of Kim speaking about their split for his song “Search & Rescue.”

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy; remember that,” she says in conversation with her mother during a past episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

In a different video of Kardashian taken during Sunday’s show, she could be seen dancing and singing along to her recording as Drake performed the song on stage.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Drake and Kardashian for comment.