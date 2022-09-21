Jump to content

Kim Kardashian honoured with award for helping families during Covid-19 pandemic

The reality star ‘donated millions of dollars worth’ of items to help those in need

Kate Ng
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:44
Comments
Kim Kardashian says it has become 'easier' for her and her family to face public criticism

Kim Kardashian has been named as the honoree for the Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award this year.

The Los Angeles-based non-profit organisation announced that the SKIMS mogul would be honoured at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on 12 November.

The annual award is given to a woman in the public eye who demonstrates her commitment to helping children in need around the world.

According to Baby2Baby, Kardashian donated “millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items” to families during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also a long-time supporter of the charity, which works to provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities.

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a joint statement: “We are extremely proud to recognise Kim Kardashian as this year’s Giving Tree Award honoree.

“She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade and most importantly, stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need.”

They continued: “Her platform is unparalleled and we are so grateful that she is choosing to spotlight our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”

Kardashian joins past honorees including Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, and Drew Barrymore.

(Getty Images for ABA)

The annual Baby2Baby gala is attended by celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists each year and raises millions of dollars.

Over the last ten years, the charity donated more than 200 million items, helping more than a million children in more than 150 cities across the US.

Last year, the sell-out event coincided with the charity’s 10th anniversary. It was held in West Hollywood and emceed by James Corden.

Attendees included Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Richie, Lydia Hearst, Miranda Kerr, Meena Harris and Alexandria Daddario.

