Fans have expressed their doubts over Kim Kardashian’s seemingly-relatable St Patrick’s Day pub crawl, where she posed with pints of Guinness.

Last week, the reality star shared an Instagram Story of herself at a pub in London, as she was holding a pint of Guinness and a shot. During the occasion, one fan spotted Kardashian, as she was wearing an all denim outfit, and appeared to be drinking with her peers.

The picture, which has been reposted on Twitter, showed Kardashian looking away from the camera and smiling, while holding her two drinks. The caption of the initial photo jokingly read: “Thanks for the pint @kimkardahsian.” When posted on Twitter, the tweet also read: “How’s my mate just bumped into Kim K at the boozer???”

This seemingly candid photo of the Skims founder quickly went viral, with fans praising her for how she fit in with the crowd of people at the bar.

“Why does she look like one of us bang average girlies, like she smokes a gummy bear elux and goes round the pub asking people if they’re using this chair,” one tweeted.

“It’s weird because she fully fits in this looks like any Friday night story,” another added.

A third wrote: “It’s weird because in a pub setting she actually kind of blends in. Currently on my break and I think I’ve served 5 women who look like this already haha.”

Other people came to Kardashian’s defence, regarding why she was at the pub, one writing: “Because she’s a normal person that enjoys normal things.”

However, many other fans disagreed, with some claiming that Kardashian looked like she was trying too hard to seem like a “normal person”.

“Because the aspirational Instagram influencer era is dying in favour of the everyday normal person TikTok influencer era and she is doing things to try and appear more normal on purpose,” one wrote.

“It screams ‘guys I’m just like you!’ But one arm of her jacket cost more than my rent for a year,” another added.

Only hours after the photo was shared to Twitter, another fan shared a different photo of Kardashian, as she was surrounded by cameras in the pub. “A friend just sent me this from a pub in London. Told him to ask @KimKardashian about #UFOs and the new @blink182 album,” the caption jokingly read. “Fingers crossed! Quite the crowd forming.”

Some fans then changed their thoughts about Kardashian’s outing. More specifically, they criticised her for not really being all that relatable and for how she appeared to be filming for one of her projects, while at this pub.

“Disappointed to learn that this was the insta vs reality of Kim K in the pub,” one wrote, as they shared thetwo viral photos of the reality in the pub.

“A 4 cam production team following your every move seems,” another wrote. “Terrible.”

A third claimed: “Kim is not going to a Pub to be around common folk.”

One day before sharing her Instagram Story at the bar, Kardashian also made a surprise appearance at a football match in London, to watch Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

As part of the pre-match commentary, sports presenter Carrie Brown confirmed Kardashian’s presence, along with her son Saint, via an Arsenal communications officer.

“The other team news that seems to be setting social media alight – yes, Kim Kardashian is here, we can confirm now from the communications officer,” Brown said.