Kim Kardashian was spotted watching Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon with her son Saint on Wednesday, 16 March.

The reality star, 42, accompanied her seven-year-old - who is a huge Gunners fan - to the Emirates Stadium.

Kardashian filmed Saint cheering the team on from the VIP area.

However, Arsenal ended up crashing out after Sporting advanced 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

The Gunners’ hopes of a trophy now rest on their Premier League race.

