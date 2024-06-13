Kim Kardashian reveals the strangest part of her red carpet routine

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

For a celebrity like Kim Kardashian, getting ready for a red carpet event is a rigorous process, involving a whole team of stylists, make-up artists, hairdressers, and assistants.

The most unexpected part of her routine, however, is the reality star’s insistence on getting her jewellery blow dried.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Hulu and Disney+ reality series documenting the lives of Kardashian and her famous siblings, the star took viewers behind the scenes as she prepared to attend a New York event for Skims, her shapewear brand.

The celebration marked a new collaboration between Skims and Swarovski jewellery, and Kardashian, 43, decided to wear a jewel-encrusted two-piece for the occasion.

“One fun fact, every time I put on jewellery, I blow dry it because I can’t stand putting on something freezing,” she explained, before revealing that she would have to apply the same tactic to her sparkling outfit, too.

“So look at my outfit, it’s all crystals so we have to blow dry the whole thing so it goes on warm,” she added. Her make-up artist confirmed that the hotel room was “boiling”.

Kardashian says she ‘can’t stand putting on something freezing’ ( Getty Images )

Kardashian went on to divulge another unusual habit of hers, revealing that when she is cold in bed, she sometimes “puts a blow dryer in my bed and just turn[s] it on low”.

This is not the first time that the reality star has shared her aversion to cold metal.

In April, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she admitted: “I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewellery or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on.”

Kardashian recently faced backlash online after appearing in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview series. Some critics questioned her involvement given that she has only recently moved into acting, making her scripted television debut in the 12th season of American Horror Story last year.

Her “Actors on Actors” video saw Kardashian paired with indie film darling Chloë Sevigny, who later appeared to defend Kardashian’s inclusion in the series.

“Our chosen career of actor has many forms,” Sevigny wrote on Instagram. “Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor.”