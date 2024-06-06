Chloë Sevigny confronts Kim Kardashian critics following interview backlash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chloë Sevigny has expertly shut down critics who have bashed Kim Kardashian over her participation in Variety’s recent “Actors on Actors.”

The two actors sat down for the latest season of the magazine’s popular web series to discuss their latest TV projects and their trajectories in the industry.

Following the episode’s release on Wednesday, many people have left negative comments – aimed at Kardashian – on clips shared to social media.

Sevigny, 49, however, has since stepped in to address the online vitriol.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of her side-by-side with Kardashian from the photoshoot, writing in the caption: “Our chosen career of actor has many forms.

“Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor,” she added, thanking both Variety and Kardashian.

During one part of their conversation, Sevigny asked Kardashian if she was a “cinephile.”

“Yeah, I was always going to the movies,” Kardashian responded before prefacing: “The films that I really love are not going to be sophisticated.”

She proceeded to list some of her favorite movies, which included the 1989 family comedy Troop Beverly Hills, 1995 romcom Clueless and the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook.

‘I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor,’ Chloë Sevigny wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images )

“A good popcorn movie, I love a good popcorn [movie],” Sevigny replied. “Tootsie was my favorite growing up.”

Several detractors have used this moment to mock Kardashian for her preference in films, while others have questioned her legitimacy as an actor.

Kardashian, 41, who rose to fame on her family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, transitioned into acting quite recently, making her scripted TV debut last fall in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology American Horror Story.

She played the role of entertainment publicist Siobhan, who works for an actor named Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).

Meanwhile, Sevigny is best known as an indie darling, having featured in several independent films, such as Boys Don’t Cry, The Last Days of Disco and Kids. Her most recent TV role was in Murphy’s newest season of Feud: Capote vs The Swans.

Asked by Sevigny if Murphy had reached out to her or if she had reached out to Murphy, Kardashian confirmed that Murphy had approached her.

She revealed that before the director and writer had approached her about starring in his latest season of American Horror Story, he had actually pitched a different project to her.

“He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it,” Kardashian explained.

“And I told him that if I was gonna jump from my show – which I’m not – so to just add something on that to me, my heart wasn’t in it, I didn’t want to do it. And then he came back to me and said, ‘I really want to write something for you, and would you consider doing American Horror Story?’”