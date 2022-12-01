Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have expressed their confusion over Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, which featured pictures of her house.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of the decor in her home. Some of the images in the post were of an off-white ceramic mug, a variety of her skincare products from her brand, Skkn by Kim, on a granite counter in a bathroom, and a grey chair on a terrace.

Kardashian also posted a photo of a bedroom, which included a bed with light pink sheets on it and a light grey backdrop.

The post also included a photo of a living room, which had off-white coloured walls, chairs, and a couch. A wooden coffee table was placed at the centre of the room over a grey carpet. The last image in her post showed a backyard that was surrounded by large green trees and had a basketball court.

Kardashian praised her space in the caption, writing: “Things at home that make me happy.”

In the comments, many fans criticised Kardashian and her home, with some claiming that it didn’t look like a very welcoming place.

“Your home is very cold looking,” one wrote, while another added: “That is such a depressing looking house.”

A third person claimed: “All I see is a bunch of bland pretentious nothingness. Everything is so shallow and void of personality or life.”

Other people expressed how they’d feel if they were in the house.

“Honestly, those things make me depress af,” one person said.

Outside of the critics, others went to the comments to accuse the star of ignoring Balenciaga’s latest scandal. The fashion house, which Kardashian has been a long time ambassador for, recently found itself embroiled in controversy over two ad campaigns.

One recent ad for the designer’s gift collection campaign featured children posing with the brand’s teddy bear purses, which appeared to be wearing BDSM and bondage-inspired accessories. The second ad, which was for Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, used a printout of a Supreme Court decision on child pornography as part of its decor.

“Distraction and aversion at its finest!” one Instagram user wrote, while another added: “Random pictures…nothings going to distract us this time Kim!”

A third said: “Just a test post to see how people are reacting to her #cancelbalenciaga#cancelkimkardashian”

On Sunday, Kardashian spoke out about the teddy bear campaign and revealed that she’s “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she wrote on social media.

Her remarks came before Baleneciaga issued a statement addressing the fallout over its campaigns, writing: “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

Follow live updates about the scandal here.