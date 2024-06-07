Kim Kardashian wears Janet Jackson’s $25,000 archival outfit

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian took an outfit straight from Janet Jackson’s fashion lookbook.

The Balenciaga ambassador hung up her sock boots and bodysuits to wear one of the 58-year-old singer’s iconic outfits from the ‘90s.

On June 4, Kim posted a sneak peek of the ensemble to her Instagram Story. The Skims creator was on her way out, heading to Jackson’s show in Palm Springs, California. “I’m spamming tonight, so unless you want to see too much @janetjackson content, I suggest you stay off my page,” she said, exposing her low-waisted, boot-cut lace-up pants and a matching cropped vest.

The entire outfit was plucked straight from Jackson’s wardrobe. Jackson donned the custom-made outfit in her 1993 “If” music video. Of course, the “Together Again” singer spiced it up with bouncy curls and a thick white choker necklace, while Kim let the two-piece speak for itself with little adornments to begin before adding the same statement jewelry Jackson wore.

If you’re wondering where Kim picked up Jackson’s one-of-a-kind outfit, she bought it. The fashion enthusiast won the entire ensemble in an auction for $25,000.

The seller posted to their X, formerly known as Twitter, account to reveal Kim as the lucky buyer from the May 2021 auction “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson.” The event was hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

Jackson was thrilled to see Kim revive the get-up. She took to her personal social media, reposting the Skkn creator’s story with the caption: “Thank you so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives you as much pleasure as it did me.”

Kim’s obsession with eclectic vintage finds has amped up in recent years. The reality star has pulled pieces from the archives of famed celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.

For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim walked the coveted catwalk in a garment so fragile that she was made to change as soon as she reached the top step. In celebration of the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the entrepreneur went above and beyond, donning Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Florida.

As for her Michael Jackson purchase, Kim bought his white fedora hat from the “Smooth Criminal” music video for her daughter North.