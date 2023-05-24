Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Place Where People Don’t Recognise Her

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about the downsides of being in the public eye, with the reality star revealing the one place she’s been to where people didn’t recognise her.

The 42-year-old opened up about her fame and career during Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. Speaking to Kardashian, the book author asked her if there was anywhere she’d been to where people hadn’t recognised her.

“When was the last time you went somewhere where someone didn’t know who you were?” he asked. “Or actually, was there a moment when someone said to you: ‘Who are you? What do you do?’ Like when was the last time you had a reaction like that.”

In response, Kardashian revealed the one place where she seems to go unnoticed: Japan. She also praised the way that people in the country were mindful of each other’s privacy.

“Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognise you, they don’t ask for photos,” she said. “It’s a really amazing experience. I think it’s important.”

While the Skims founder noted that she’s grateful for everything she has, she also said that she appreciated her experience in Japan, especially as the mother of four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“Listen, I love my life. I love everything that comes along with it,” she said. “I am not complaining. But a little glimpse of that I think, especially for the little ones, is so good.”

Shetty then asked Kardashian if she prioritises some time to herself in the midst of her busy and public career. In response, she said that she has her alone time in the mornings, as she gets up early to do her workouts.

“If I’m quiet and I’m in my zone, that’s my mental health check,” she said. “Every morning, I love my workout. It keeps me sane, I can’t say that enough.”

She also revealed that, after dropping her children off at school, she spends 20 minutes listening to music in the car, which she referred to as her “alone time”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian opened up about how her children are impacted by their mother’s fame, with the reality star revealing that they’re now used to being surrounded by the paparazzi.

“I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that, even as babies,” she said. “We’d walk out and there’d be paparazzi, so it’s not really something that they acknowledge a lot.”

However, she also acknowledged that her oldest child North doesn’t hesitate to speak up when she wants some space from the paparazzi. For example, Kardashian’s daughter went viral last year when she held up a sign to tell photographers to “stop” filming her at a fashion show in Paris.

“My daughter’s really vocal. She’ll tell them when she doesn’t want them around and to leave her alone and to stop,” The Kardashians star explained. “I love that they used their little voices.”

According to Kardashian, although her children have grown up in the spotlight, they still have a “normal life,” which includes spending time with their cousins, including the children of her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

“They also have such a normal life, and such a different life away from all of that too,” the billionaire shapewear mogul said. “That’s why I love that my sisters and I all had babies at the same time so they can be with each other and have these experiences together.”