Kim Kardashian reveals whether or not she would get married again

Kim Kardashian has opened up about if she would get married again following her three previous marriages.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden the Skims founder admitted that after being married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004; to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 (though they separated after just 72 days); and to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022 she is not sure if she’d ever want to be a bride again.

“I don’t know. I really don’t,” Kardashian said when asked about a future wedding according to ET. “There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.’ I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

“I’m not lonely, so I’m good,” she said. “I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it’s such a big [deal], I don’t take that lightly.”

The reality star added that her future partner might not need to be as famous as her to fit into her life, but “they would just have to really somehow understand what this life is.”

As for what she’s looking for in a partner, Kardashian, who called herself “the biggest hopeless romantic,” admitted that she does have a list in her phone of important characteristics. Though she said she’s “not so delusional to know that someone will check every single box,” she named several qualities that made her list.

“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she said. “I mean, just a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life. The list is so long.”

Previously, Kardashian has revealed her “ultimate” celebrity crush, and her answer is quite surprising.

The Skims founder admitted that she may have “one or two” celebrity crushes in an interview with CR Fashion Book, published on 25 September. “I have one or two!” Kardashian told fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. “We’ve talked about them butttttt you can never tell.”

However, the reality star went on to reveal that her “ultimate celebrity crush” is John F Kennedy Jr, the late son of President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash.

Kardashian’s celebrity crush may not come as a surprise to some, considering she attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing the sheer Bob Mackie dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962, when she serenaded President Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book, Kardashian even described Monroe as one of her “style icons,” saying: “Elizabeth Taylor is my jewellery icon and I always admired her for her heart and activism to change the world. Marilyn [Monroe] is just an iconic strong woman to me. And most importantly, my sisters, my mom, and grandma.”

Kardashian’s celebrity crush confession comes amid rumours that she’s dating 30-year-old NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. After more than a year since her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, it seems that the mother of four is “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, according to People.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” another source told E! News on 20 September. “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”