Kim Kardashian reveals horrifying results of her 2024 Met Gala corset on her body

Kim Kardashian has revealed the painful marks left on her back after wearing a super tight silver corset to the 2024 Met Gala.

Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians took viewers inside her outfit planning for the annual New York fashion event.

In accordance with last year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Kardashian wore a floral-printed silver corset, which included a lace train, by John Galliano.

In The Kardashians episode, the Skims founder documented the process of her trying the corset on for the first time, with the help of a style team, days before the gala.

“I’m not as uncomfortable as I might look. It’s definitely a performance piece,” she said during a confessional interview.

Later in the episode, Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala, posing on the red carpet in her silver look. However, three hours later, she was on a party bus and struggling with her outfit, so she asked her friend La La Anthony to help her take it off. However, Anthony wasn’t sure how.

“I’ve never been in this much pain in my life,” Kardashian said before her stylist stepped in to help.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian wears a look by John Galliano to 2024 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

“I am claustrophobic,” she added in a confessional interview. “I’ve never felt this way before where I feel like I can’t breathe. I can handle it for so long but I have to pee. I can’t breathe. I can’t get this off. So with this one, I was just like, ‘I’m going to die if you don’t get this off me right now.’”

Kardashian then returned to her hotel room, explaining to her hairstyle Chris Appleton that while she planned on leaving early because she was in pain, she got stopped by the event’s organizer Anna Wintour.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian’s mark on her back after wearing corset to Met Gala ( Hulu )

“I was gonna sneak out right before the dinner, but then I walked by [Anna Wintour’s] table, and Anna goes, ‘Perfect, you’re here. Can you sit in my seat while I go make my rounds?’” she recalled, before agreeing to Wintour’s request.

In her hotel room, her styling team stepped in and helped her remove the silver corset. Once the back of the corset was unbuttoned, the reality star revealed the marks she had on her back as a result of wearing the tight outfit.

However, Kardashian didn’t have any regrets about wearing the corset. When a producer asked her if the pain was “worth it,” she responded: “Abso-f***ing-lately. Yes. That’s just who I am. If you look good, it is all worth it.”

She also addressed fans who were confused by her decision to wear a grey cardigan with her look. At the time, people on X/Twitter questioned what she was wearing the sweater for, with claims it “brought the look down.”

“It’s so funny how many people thought that sweater was a last-minute decision,” she said during The Kardashians episode. “That was just thrown on for some mistake or something. And then I saw people say, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful under, and the corset, you should have worn that.’ I always wear that. You know? Like the whole part was the sweater. That was my favorite part.”

She explained why she wore the accessory at the time, telling Vogue on the red carpet of her look’s story: “This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden. And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on. And had to get to work. My hair’s all messed up.”