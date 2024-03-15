Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are fixed on yet another home decor piece Kim Kardashian seems to own – a military tank.

The Skims founder may keep the inside of her home satisfyingly minimal, sticking to basic neutrals and furniture pieces that look camouflaged, but her garage apparently shelters some wild accessories.

On 14 March, Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram to honour her son Saint when he was a baby boy. She posted two photos with Saint’s baby face at the focal point. However, viewers were more drawn to an unexpected background detail.

In both images, Saint can be seen smooshing his face between the cushions of a tan leather couch. A massive black tank is parked behind him inside the wood-boarded space. “When my baby was a baby,” Kardashian’s caption read.

Though the Skkn creator passed over the unusual vehicle stationed behind her son, her followers couldn’t let the machinery go without being mentioned.

Some viewers joked that Kardashian would have a “real Call of Duty” at home, while others quipped that the reality star casually had the tank.

“She was clearly not trying to show off her baby y’all she’s trying to flex on the tank,” one blunt person said.

Another wrote: “Sis… we just gonna ignore what’s behind him?”

“Why the f*** is a tank in the back HAHAH,” an amused Instagram user questioned.

One humoured individual joked: “Kim knows something we don’t if she has a tank.”

“What the hell is that? The Batmobile?” a curious inquirer commented.

One fan referenced one of Kardashian’s former TikTok videos where she brought viewers around her office to show its unique features including a tanning bed and an LED wall of her campaign shoots.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tank in my garage,” they mimicked.

“LMAOOO there’s a lot of questions I have about this pic,” a confused social media user remarked.

To her followers’ disappointment, Kardashian still hasn’t addressed the tank pictured behind Saint.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian comment.