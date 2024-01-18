Fans applaud Kim Kardashian for her ‘iconic’ Skkn offices tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian’s fans were left enamored by her “iconic” Skkn offices after the A-lister posted a new tour of the space on TikTok.

The mom of four proved to “be with the trends” when she took to her social media account to partake in a recent video fad on 17 January. The Skims founder repeated, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course, I have...” before showing the many lush amenities inside her mod workplace, putting her spin on a current obsession of admitting truths about oneself, relationships, or places.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my wall,” the style muse proclaimed as she brushed past a white wall adorned with framed prints of her. And in Kim fashion, she matched the neutral palette of the interior backdrop in a fluffy gray wrap dress with heeled boots.

The reality TV star brought her audience further back, welcoming them into her “glam room.” She directed attention to a mannequin in the corner designed to mimic her exact measurements. The personalisation and self praise didn’t end there.

She continued: “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my beauty campaigns on loop on a big TV wall.”

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3-D models of my brain and my plane in my office,” Kim remarked as she propped herself up on what appeared to be a wooden desk, alongside a life-size model of her brain, and a miniature model of her private jet.

To make the office more beauty-centered, the Balenciaga campaign model had a tanning bed and a red-light bed next to each other. In the footage, Kim could be seen excitedly skipping between the two contraptions.

She then moved into a sleek, stone room lined with shelves of her Skkn products. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a product shrine in my office,” she added.

For those curious about the design details of the space, Kim confessed that the interior was all custom Rick Owens as she sat on a hard leather couch.

Finally, Kim gave her fans a sneak preview of a product project she’s been working on – lip liners. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I’m launching lip liners in 15 different nudes,” she said.

With over 9.2 million views, nearly 10,000 people have flocked to the comments to commend the celebrity on her lavish space.

“They could never make me hate you,” one supporter proclaimed, while another commented: “How obsessed I wanna be with myself in the future.”

A third wrote: “THE CUSTOM RICK OWENS IS A DREAM.”

“The goal is to be this successful and obsessed with myself,” another individual noted.

One TikTok user remarked: “The magazine covers actually look good all together.” “The way this is so iconic. How can you not love her?” an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

A few people made their own endings to the “I’m Kim Kardashian” starter. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I lost my diamond earring in the ocean,” one woman quipped, in reference to the infamous moment when the reality star lost her earring while on vacation with her family during season six of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.