Kim Kardashian says daughter North ‘fully scams’ family friends with lemonade stand

Kim Kardashian revealed that her eldest daughter North West “fully scams” family friends with her lemonade stand.

In an interview for GQ‘s Men of the Year issue, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder said that her daughter is too clever for her own good. She told the outlet that people she knew as well as family friends would be charged 10 times more than the average customer at North’s weekend lemonade stand.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon and goes down to the corner,” Kardashian explained. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

“If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2,” Kardashian added, noting that North is on her way to becoming a shrewd businesswoman. “If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’ ”

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick previously documented North, and his daughter Penelope Disick, setting up a lemonade stand together in 2021. They chronicled the pair of cousins as they sold their lemonade for $3 a glass.

The SKIMS mogul’s hilarious story about North wasn’t the only time Kim opened up about her children – including daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 – throughout the GQ interview. She admitted to the outlet that she was trying her best to give them a normal childhood but says that she often feels like she’s falling short.

“I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she told the outlet. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.”

In light of finalising her divorce from their father Kanye West last year, Kim says that she tries to be gentle with her kids, saying: “Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age.”

“You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

The reality TV star and the Yeezy designer began dating in 2012 and eventually in May 2014 in a lavish Italian wedding in Florence. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper in February 2021.