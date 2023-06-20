Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has opened up about an instance when her ex-husband Kanye West may have been right to be concerned about their daughter North West’s use of TikTok.

The Skims founder, 42, reflected on a TikTok video of 10-year-old North that she deleted during a cover interview with Time, where she revealed that the video in question had shown her eldest child singing sexually explicit lyrics from an Ice Spice song.

The video, which was posted to the joint TikTok account shared by Kardashian and North in March, saw the 10 year old dressed as Ice Spice as she sang lyrics from the rapper’s song with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2”.

The video prompted West’s previous comments about his daughter’s use of TikTok to resurface, with one viral clip showing the rapper expressing his concern about North’s TikTok usage in 2022. In the video, West said he’d had a discussion with Kardashian about North’s TikTok, as he did not want his daughter to be “used by TikTok”.

Following North’s Ice Spice video, many viewers sided with West, with some suggesting that the father of four was “right” to be concerned about his child’s TikTok videos.

While speaking to Time, Kardashian also admitted that West may have been right “in that instance”, as she recalled removing the video “as soon as [she] saw the words”.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like: ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian said, before adding: “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

However, despite agreeing with her ex-husband in that specific instance, Kardashian defended her daughter’s use of the app while noting that she will “fight for her to be creative”.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she said. On the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok, where they have 16.2m followers, it notes that the account is “managed by an adult”, while comments are disabled.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has defended North’s TikTok, as she previously revealed during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow that she’d made a “rule” with West about their eldest child’s use of the platform, but that he wasn’t “happy about that”.

“I have made a rule with their dad about it - he’s not happy about that. I respect that,” Kardashian said during an appearance on Paltrow’s Goop podcast in December 2022. “But it can only be on my phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don’t do comments.”