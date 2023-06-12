Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s daughter North has been seen holding hands with the rapper’s new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori, suggesting the pair are getting along well.

Architectural designer Censori, 27, has been romantically linked with West – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – since January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. The pair are rumoured to have married in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year.

Censori is credited as the head designer for Yeezy, West’s fashion brand.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Censori and West’s eldest daughter North were seen smiling as they arrived at a private party for the rapper’s birthday on Saturday night (10 June).

North, nine, who the “Flashing Lights” rapper shares with ex-wife Kardashian, wore a grey jumper and shorts, also appearing to wear red paint on her face. Censori had her hair styled in a pixie cut, wearing a black leather trench coat with matching heeled boots.

In another video clip taken on the night of West’s birthday, North is seen holding a large camera, filming her father as he raps his song “Off The Grid” with Censori standing nearby.

Last month, Censori said in a viral TikTok video that she is “married” when content creator @gratefulboynuee asked for her number on camera.

West and Censori have been spotted together on several occasions and were seen attending a church service with two of West’s children – Chicago, five, and Psalm, four – last week (4 June), with their outfits sparking confusion among fans.

His two youngest children were pictured accompanying church choir members while wearing white robes and hoods that covered their faces.

In season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on 25 May, Kardashian opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced while going through her very public divorce from the rapper.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” the SKIMS founder told cameras in her confessional. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet.”

West had previously shared screenshots of his text messages with Kardashian, in which they appeared to disagree over their children’s schooling. He has also publicly lashed out at Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, over her parenting skills. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he posted back in September.

Last year, West sparked backlash after he shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in interviews. Following his remarks, the rapper was dropped by a number of brands including Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap.

Kim Kardashian was prompted to issue a statement about Ye’s antisemitic remarks, in which she condemned “hate speech” and called for the “hateful rhetoric” to end. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Kardashian also said in the latest season of the reality show that West’s behaviour would be “damaging” for their four children – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

“I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that,” she said. “And I know that is the best thing for them.”