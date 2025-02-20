Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian had a curt response to the criticism of her daughter North West’s performance at The Lion King concert in Hollywood.

In May 2024, the 11-year-old played Simba in The Lion King’s 30th anniversary special at the Hollywood Bowl and sang “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

The casting drew unsurprising complaints about nepotism; however, Kardashian said she knew the backlash was inevitable.

“I already know what’s coming. You know that she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh,” the Skims founder said in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, which showed North getting ready for the concert.

“’Oh, she got the job because of her parents.’ North is the moment,” the reality star argued.

“They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything. Because she’s a personality, a performer.”

She concluded with a blunt riposte to the critics: “If anyone wants to hate a child, that is having the time of their lives, then f*** you.”

The episode went on to document North’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl, which saw family members Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian in the audience.

West and Kardashian also made a rare appearance together to watch the show.

Kim Kardashian defended her daughter’s North’s Hollywood Bowl performance ( Getty Images )

In a piece to camera on The Kardashians, the American Horror Story alum said she’s stayed on good terms with her ex, with whom she also shares Saint, nine, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

“Kanye and I want the best for the kids,” she said. “And so, anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

Following North’s big moment on stage, West also gushed about the performance, saying: “Man she did so good.” Kardashian agreed, responding: “I was just crying from the side.”

During last week’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star made a rare comment about ending her relationship with West, who she was married to from 2014 to 2021.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” she said. “When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kardashian has also opened up about being a “momager” for her 11-year-old daughter and how she doesn’t necessarily feel ready for it.

“I thought I was busy before,” she said in a teaser for season six of The Kardashians released earlier this month. “North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of energy,” she told her mother and younger sister, Khloe. “And I’m not ready. If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me.”