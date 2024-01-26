Kim Kardashian reveals a parenting regret she has with North

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has just launched her new makeup collection Sknn by Kim, but her oldest daughter might not be using any of it.

In honour of the collection’s launch on Friday 26 January the mogul spoke to Bustle about her own journey with makeup and her opinions on the current “Sephora tweens” trend. Kardashian also touched on raising her four kids – Psalm, four, Chicago, six, Saint, eight, and North, 10 – and how she would do some things differently now.

Although she’s diving back into the makeup world and North has been known to wear some makeup herself, Kardashian doesn’t plan on doing that with Chicago. “My littlest one’s too little [to wear makeup] and I don’t let her,” she told the outlet.

“I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” she said.

The Skims founder was referring to Christmas 2018, when a then-five-year-old North rocked bright red lipstick at her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

“She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” Kardashian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time following some backlash from fans who thought North was too young for lipstick.

When Kardashian was still married to her ex-husband, Kanye West, he had ended up prohibiting North from wearing any makeup at all.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules,” she said in a 2019 interview with E! News. “I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it’s now no more makeup.”

“At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it’s like Pikachu or the Grinch,” she revealed in her Bustle interview. “I don’t think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff.”

“We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I’m like, I don’t think that’s really why you use eyeliner,” she laughed.

But she is all for the concept of her girls trying out makeup at home to give them a chance to express themselves. “They are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it’s a fun game for them. It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch,” Kardashian told Bustle.

“It’s like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I’m down for the artistry. I think it’s fun when they’re trying it all and expressing themselves.”

In her interview, the reality star also touched on whether or not her children would ever take over the brand.

“If one of ‘em wants to take it over, they gladly can,” she said, explaining that she thinks they’ll have their own ideas on what they want to do.

“I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be okay with me.”