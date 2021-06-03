Kim Kardashian shares her excitement over role in upcoming Paw Patrol movie as she shares new trailer

Kim Kardashian has expressed her excitement over her role in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie as she shared the new trailer on social media.

Last year, it was announced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had signed on to the cast, with People revealing last month the first photo of Delores, the white poodle Kardashian will be voicing, who will join the cast for the first time in the new movie.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared the trailer on her Instagram and Twitter, where she wrote: “I’m so excited for you guys to hear me play Delores in Paw Patrol: The Movie!

“Watch the trailer now and don’t miss #PawPatrolMovie in theatres and streaming on Paramount+ 20 August.”

This is not the first time the KKW Beauty founder has promoted her involvement in the highly anticipated movie, as she previously declared herself a “cool mom” following the news that she had signed onto the role.

“I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!” she tweeted in October 2020.

In addition to Kardashian, the star-studded film will also include notable names such as Yara Shahidi, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and Dax Shepard.

On social media, Kardashian’s fans have expressed their own excitement over her latest entertainment role, with many applauding the reality star for trying out the animated endeavour.

“Yes I will be watching the Paw Patrol movie just to hear@KimKardashian,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Kim got me going and binge-watching @pawpatrol so I can see this movie.”

Paw Patrol: The Movie will be released on 20 August.