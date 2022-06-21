<p>Kim Kardashian opens up about introducing children to Pete</p>

(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian says she spoke to therapists and waited six months before introducing children to Pete Davidson

Reality star shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:49
Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about introducing her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, with the Skims founder revealing that she waited six months and consulted friends, family and therapists before doing so.

The Kardashians star, 41, discussed the introduction of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday.

According to Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, she sought advice from her loved ones, such as sister Kourtney Kardashian, and professionals, before introducing her children to her new boyfriend.

When asked by Today host Hoda Kotb how she decided when to introduce Davidson to her family, she replied: “Luckily, I have a sister who has been through it all, and we talked about it.” Kardashian’s sister Kourtney, who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian said she also “consulted with a few therapists,” as well as friends who have “been through it”.

According to the reality star, she “definitely” wanted to wait until she had been dating Davidson for six months before introducing him to her four children. “That was like the marker,” she explained.

Kardashian also acknowledged that it’s “different for everyone, and different things work for different people,” before noting that you “just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible”.

During the interview, Kardashian noted that she also waited a while to begin dating after her divorce from West, following nearly seven years of marriage. “I waited a while, I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up, and I think you definitely need that time to yourself,” she explained. “Then, once you’re ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy, and something different, and it definitely took me by surprise.”

Kardashian’s comments come after Davidson, who has already dedicated multiple tattoos to his reality star girlfriend, unveiled ink that appeared to be dedicated to the Skims founder’s children.

In May, the comedian was photographed with a tattoo of the initials KNSCP, which many fans speculated stand for the names of Kardashian and her children.

The former SNL star also has a tattoo dedicated to Kardashian that reads: “My girl is a lawyer,” as well as a branding of her name.

