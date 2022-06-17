Kim Kardashian is praising Pete Davidson and his photography skills in new photographs she shared from their tropical vacation on Instagram.

The reality TV star took a note from mom Kris Jenner’s book and posted the snapshots presumably as a distraction from the people calling her out on social media for damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old posted a sequence of photos and videos with the 28-year-old former SNL star in a recent Instagram post and on her story, which featured the couple —who both currently have platinum blonde hair— hanging out in the ocean.

In the first image, Kardashian is seen standing on a paddleboard in the background as Davidson is seen in the foreground with his tongue sticking out.

The next image showed Kardashian paddling through the water, and the third image showed her and Davidson smiling at each other. The fourth image also featured the couple in the ocean, but taken from a farther distance.

The post also had a few videos and photos of Kardashian solo on the paddle board. In the caption of the post, she wrote: “Stranded.”

In her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared a video of herself standing on the beach in her swimsuit, as she appeared to be getting ready to pose for a picture. The caption reads: “Our first attempts at trying to get content coming up.”

The following clip featured The Kardashians star in the ocean while splashing water, as Davidson could be heard in the background telling her to “do it again”. According to Kardashian, she couldn’t “tell if he [was making] fun of [her] or not”.

Her story continues with a video of her paddling through the water and saying “hi” to Davidson, as he could be heard laughing in the background. Kardashian then confirmed that Davidson was “making fun of [her]”.

The next two videos show Kardashian sitting on the paddle board and adjusting her oar, as she moves away from the camera. In the caption, she jokingly notes that Davidson was “letting [her] struggle” and “purposefully letting [her] drift far far away”.

(kimkardashian/Instagram)

As her final video in the ocean featured her laying down on the paddle board, she praised Davidson for capturing different footage of her.

“He turned out to be the best photo[grapher],” she wrote. “And we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying!”

She went on to post a short video, taken by Davidson, of the two of them bike riding. She said that while he “attempted to get content” of them, it “wasn’t his best work”.

However, she acknowledged that Davidson made “up for it,” as she shared a “cute video” that he filmed of her riding a bike.

(kimkardashian/Instagram)

The vacation posts come after a Marilyn Monroe collector claimed that Kardashian did “permanent damage” to the late actor’s dress, which the mogul wore to the Met Gala this year. However, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! have since come to Kardashian’s defence and said they are “confident” that she did not cause any damage to the iconic gown.