Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.

From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a matter of months.

“So Pete and I have been dating for a few months,” she said. “We’re doing really, really good. Pete said, ‘I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months and you’re going to be obsessed.’ And I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’”

When asked if she was in love with the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star, Kardashian smiled and said: “Um, I don’t know if that’s any of your business.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Skims founder expressed how Davidson has been so “thoughtful” and always thinks about the “little things”.

“Pete is such a good, good person,” she said. “Like I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.”

The KKW beauty founder then detailed how much fun she and Davidson had when they went to Thrifty, a low-priced ice cream brand with shops in California, as she described it as “one of the best nights of [her] life”.

“One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice creams at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f***ing horny,’” she explained. “Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

Kardashian also acknowledged how she’s trying to “minimise” any “tabloid drama” that Davidson could be a part of, as a result of dating her.

“I never want the person I’m dating to be subjected to public scrutiny just because we’re dating,” she said. “He knows what he’s getting himself into, obviously, but I’m trying to minimise any tabloid drama.

The comedian and model started dating in October 2021, after Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL. She shared her first post with Davidson on Instagram last March, one week after she was ruled legally single, after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021,

Kardashian and West, formally known as Ye, share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.