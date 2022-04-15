Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson and how they’ve gone on “dates” in his hometown, Staten Island, which the reality star called “an amazing place”.

The 41-year-old model discussed her dates with the Saturday Night Live star during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, acknowledging how they have “so much fun” visiting Staten Island.

“Staten Island is an amazing place,” she said. “We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out.”

When host Ryan Seacrest asked Kardashian what made Staten Island the “most memorable,” she responded with: “I’d say the pizza, I don’t know.”

According to host Kelly Ripa, if Kardashian was taking a trip to New York City, it seems like that “event” would “cause the whole city to shut down”. With that in mind, Ripa asked how the 28-year-old comedian has snuck his girlfriend into and out of Staten Island.

In response, Kardashian noted that they take the ferry and that their dates have been “super low-key,” which is what makes them “fun”.

“We take ferry rides everywhere,” the Skims founder explained. “It’s always been super low-key every time we go to Staten Island. That’s like the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

Regarding how she feels about the comedian, Kardashian expressed how “genuine” he is as a person.

“I really didn’t know much about him before,” she explained. “I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I didn’t know know much about him.”

“Getting to know him, he’s really truly the nicest human being,” she added.

Kardashian has previously praised Davidson, detailing how much she enjoys spending time with him.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “My favourite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best.”

Kardashian acknowledged that her relationship with Davidson is different from other ones that she has in her life as she can’t “do nothing” with just anyone.

“We just like run errands,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing.”

The couple started dating last October and Kardashian confirmed their relationship on Instagram last month, one week after she was ruled legally single during her divorce from Kanye West. The reality star and her ex share four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.