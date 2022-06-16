Kim Kardashian jokes producer has ‘seen her vagina’ more than Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has made a joke about her vagina in the final, hidden scene of the new series of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star and mogul was filmed speaking in a scene that appeared after the final credits of the last episode of the series, where she asked boyfriend Pete Davidson to come and meet a producer she has been working with for over a decade.

“She knows everything about me,” Kim said of the producer, Paxy. “She’s probably seen my vagina.”

Pete, who remained off screen, then asked: “More than me?”

To which Kim said: “​​Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

Paxy clarified she hadn’t seen the 41-year-old’s vagina, and Kim joked that it “takes time to warm up”. “But you could look on the internet,” she added, laughing.

It’s not the first time Pete was mentioned in the episode. Earlier, when Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, paid a visit to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, Scott described Pete as a “great guy” who is “so sweet”.

“He picked us up from the airport the other day, had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me, I didn’t want to tell him it was the completely wrong one,” Scott said. “He’s just a great person, and you can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”

Khloe added that she’s happy that Kim has someone that’s nice to her and that caters to her. Scott agreed, saying Kim hadn’t had that in a “really long time”.

During a piece to camera, Khloe added: “Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really well but from what I do know, I think it’s really drama-free, I think it’s really easy, and I think it’s something that is the end goal. Everyone wants that fairytale, everyone wants that happily ever after, I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

Earlier in the episode Kim said she had tried “everything humanly possible” to make her marriage with ex-husband Kanye West work.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like, they would be like ‘how did this last this long?’” she said.