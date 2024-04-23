Kim Kardashian sets the record straight on rumoured six toes

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has come clean and put rumours to bed about how many toes she has.

With eyes on her constantly, the reality star has been the target of speculation and outlandish accusations for years. Between despising the sound of cardboard to publishing an eponymous workout DVD, Kardashian, 43, confirmed and refuted rumours about her during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel asked the Skims founder to give a simple “true” or “false” answer to a comment that’s circulated about her.

“I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false,” the host said on the 22 April live show.

A burning question on Kimmel’s mind was whether Kardashian has six toes on one foot. Questions erupted on social media after the fashion model posted a few pictures and viewers thought they spotted an extra toe. But, according to Kardashian, they were mistaken.

She said: “No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did.”

The Skkn creator did admit she’s kept an unusual habit before putting on her jewellery. While the standard practice simply requires clasping chains and securing the backs of earrings, Kardashian said she prefers to blow dry the accessories before putting them on her body.

“Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewellery or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail,” she admitted.

Her confessions didn’t stop there. The reality star went on to confirm the rumour she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, she used to have a workout DVD entitled Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?, and she washes her feet every night before hopping into bed.

While cleaning your feet before bed isn’t totally out of the ordinary, the mother of four also admitted to having another sensory issue.

Kimmel asked: “You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?”

“Yes, that’s true. And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it,” Kardashian candidly replied. “Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the skincare mogul offered an update amid resurfaced drama with Taylor Swift and her newly released song, “thanK you aIMee,” which fans are assuming is a diss track directed at Kim. This was Kardashian’s first appearance since Swift’s 15th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, came out on 19 April.

“Life is good,” the business owner remarked. Neither Kimmel nor Kim made any other mention of Swift and her so-called “revenge” track.

As of now, Swift has yet to comment on the speculation.